Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

