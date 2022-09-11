Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

