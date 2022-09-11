Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

