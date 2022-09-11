Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.91.
Ball Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.