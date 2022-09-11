Balancer Price Hits $7.62 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $7.62 or 0.00035355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $333.63 million and $17.39 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,063,735 coins and its circulating supply is 43,761,499 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
