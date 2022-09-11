Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,605 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 28.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.19. 230,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.