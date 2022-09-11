AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,818 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 0.9% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $356,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.46. 557,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.