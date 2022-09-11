Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several brokerages have commented on AVDL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVDL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

