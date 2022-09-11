Auxilium Market Cap Tops $42,489.68 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 52.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $42,489.68 and $24,855.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

AUX is a PoA coin that uses the KECCAK hashing algorithm. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Auxilium Global is a philanthropic cryptocurrency company with a goal to tackle the world’s ills. It’s a big ask, but with the power of a strong cryptocurrency and a caring community of coin-holders, the project believes it can make a difference. The project cryptocurrency, Auxilium, trades on Mercatox Exchange. The platform uses its capital gains to support philanthropic work around the globe, whether it’s planting trees to offset the carbon footprint, piloting a program to help disadvantaged people get enough to eat or helping to fund research for a breast cancer cure.”

