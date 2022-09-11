Automata Network (ATA) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

