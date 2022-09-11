Automata Network (ATA) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776770 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015187 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Buying and Selling Automata Network
