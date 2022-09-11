Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,586 shares during the period. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II makes up 1.6% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

ASZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 185,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,868. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

