Augur (REP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.76 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $92.27 million and $7.76 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.39 or 0.00038826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (REP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
