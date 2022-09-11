Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $47.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

