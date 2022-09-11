Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,275 ($63.74).

Ashtead Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 4,292 ($51.86) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a market cap of £18.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,773.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,228.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

