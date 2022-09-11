Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

