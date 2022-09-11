Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Asana

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

