Arweave (AR) Hits One Day Volume of $18.43 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $377.20 million and $18.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00052312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

