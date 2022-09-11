Artex Trading 62.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Artex has a total market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Artex coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artex alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002072 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Artex Profile

Artex (ARTEX) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. The official website for Artex is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.