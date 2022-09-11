Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 5.22% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,896,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,720,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWAC remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

