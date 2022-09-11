Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter worth $6,948,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter worth $6,365,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter worth $6,131,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 22,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,606. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

