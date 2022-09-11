Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $13.16 Million Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,346,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 721,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,239,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWLV remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 5,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.