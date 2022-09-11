Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $10.89 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 110,294 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $8,593,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $5,583,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.