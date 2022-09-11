Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $23.27 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,376,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,268,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.46% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 269,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 625,217 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 462,566 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 502,328 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Friday. 3,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,030. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About Gores Holdings VII

