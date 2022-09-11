Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $20.01 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,048,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,011,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,364,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 246,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

JOFF stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.