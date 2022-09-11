Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $16.41 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,677,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,407,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

