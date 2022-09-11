Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,291. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

