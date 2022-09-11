Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.61% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPCS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 350,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

