Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 22.55% of Sierra Lake Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $13,621,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Sierra Lake Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIER remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.