Argon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,485.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $138,369.67 and approximately $64,485.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Argon Profile

ARGON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,942,475 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.