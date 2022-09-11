Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

ARCT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.