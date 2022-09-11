Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 5.80% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANB. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,694. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.