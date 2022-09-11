Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 41,424 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,424 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.71% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of TWLV remained flat at $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,205. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

