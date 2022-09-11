Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases 1,236 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.47% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 783,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

