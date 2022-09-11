Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 507,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.76% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,463,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of DPCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 350,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,351. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.