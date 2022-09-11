Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $12,987,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $5,025,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $4,521,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $2,008,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,327. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

