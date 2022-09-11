Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $3.68 Million in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth $502,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 3,229,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,175. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

