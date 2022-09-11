Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Cuts Stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.37% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 7,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 127,331 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 125.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISA remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

