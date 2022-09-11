Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Cuts Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,919 shares during the period. Bowlero comprises approximately 0.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 28.62% of Bowlero worth $97,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,129,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 512,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bowlero

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.