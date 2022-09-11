Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 250,000 Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 20.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 82,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,606. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

