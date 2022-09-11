Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMGA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,212,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMGA remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.