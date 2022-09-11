AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. AnaptysBio accounts for about 0.8% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. 169,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.11. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. Raymond James dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

