Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $48.97

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
