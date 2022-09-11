Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,909

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,970.80 ($23.81).

Several research firms have recently commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($21.63) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,761.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,749.11. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a market capitalization of £19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 742.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

