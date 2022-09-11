Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$12.88

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44. In other news, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,896,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,552.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.