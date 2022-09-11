American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,802. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in American Well by 53.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

