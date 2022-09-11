American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

