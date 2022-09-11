AMEPAY Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AMEPAY Profile

AME is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay. The official website for AMEPAY is amepay.io.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

