Ambrosus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75.05 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $75.05 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 176.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,276,207 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

