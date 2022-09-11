Ambire AdEx (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $24.25 million and $2.19 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

ADX is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

