Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AWCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.