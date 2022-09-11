Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

